Save chilika ecosystem from highway concerns

The Union road transport and highways ministry has approved the alignment proposal for a two-lane national highway over the Chilika Lake in Odisha. Commissioned by the National Highways Authority under the Bharatmala Pariyojna, the 7.8-km link will be part of the Gopalpur-Satapada stretch that seeks to connect national highways 516A and 316.

The project’s consequences would be double-edged. Yes, it would link a cluster of villages across three districts; but it would be ominous for Asia’s largest brackish-water lake spread over 1,100 sq km.

If the project makes through environmental clearances, the two-lane highway will be built over the most vital part of the coastal lagoon - the channel that connects it with the Bay of Bengal, making it a unique blend of marine, brackish and freshwater ecosystems that fosters vibrant biodiversity.

The inlet-outlet channel that falls in Coastal Regulation Zone 1 is critical for the hydrology, ecology and productivity of the lake. It regulates the salinity gradient and controls sedimentation. Any project that tampers with it can have disastrous consequences for the wetland.