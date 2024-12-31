Stop misinformed hate campaign against Kerala

Maharashtra fisheries and ports minister Nitesh Rane’s spiteful remark about Kerala is yet another example of politicians ignorant about the state, spreading hatred against it to further their political agenda. Rane recently said Kerala is a “mini Pakistan” and the reason Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were elected from there was “all terrorists vote for them”. The comments—unfortunate but deliberate—deserve to be condemned. Though Kerala is globally seen as a model due to its social achievements, it’s evident the state’s demographic profile has made it a favourite target for a few in India. Not just leaders, several social media users often spew hateful propaganda aimed at the state.

Rane’s comments are a throwback to the instances when Kerala became a victim of the ‘vicious tongue’ syndrome prevalent in today’s politics. In March last year, Union minister Shobha Karandlaje drew flak for saying people from Kerala were involved in acid attacks in Karnataka. Before that, Maneka Gandhi, then a member of parliament, targeted Kerala’s Malappuram after the death of an elephant that consumed a fruit stuffed with explosives, saying it was the “worst and most violent” district in India. The incident also highlighted how politicians don’t check facts before making statements with potentially far-reaching consequences. Though the death took place in neighbouring Palakkad, a disinformation campaign targeting Malappuram was launched with clear communal intentions, and Maneka, for all her experience, conveniently fell for it.

Kerala, like a few other states, has indeed reported a few incidents of extremist activities. But that does not make its people terrorists. One must not forget Kerala’s creditable record in communal harmony. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, of the 190 communal murders reported in India between 2014 and 2021, Kerala accounted for only four. Delhi topped the chart with 53 and Bihar stood second with 27. Defending his comments, Rane said he was referring to the declining Hindu population share in Kerala. Occupying a constitutional position naturally bestows on him the duty of upholding and preserving social harmony. Unfairly targeting a state and tarnishing its reputation through misinformation fuelled by ignorance or hate cannot be justified—whatever one’s political leaning.