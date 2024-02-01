Finance Minister frames growth story, sounds poll bugle

There were parts which resembled an election speech, like the underlining that the four ‘castes’ the government was budgeting for: the poor, women, youth and annadata or farmers. However, it must be conceded there were real sops too, not expected from an interim budget: a national vaccination programme for cervical cancer and medical cover for all ASHA and Anganwadi workers. The government said the tax regime will remain unchanged but threw in the sweetener that it intends to waive the backlog of small-but-irritating income tax demands up to Rs 25,000 hanging since 1962. What seems to be a big miss is the failure to recognise and provision for growing rural distress. Rural India has faced a steady decline in income, and it is seriously impacting consumer goods sales. In this scenario, the expected push to enlarge employment and wages has disappointingly gone abegging.