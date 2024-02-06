Sustain promotion of Odia language

The first World Odia Language Conference has not come a moment too soon. Odisha, which was declared a province on linguistic basis in 1936, will turn 100 in another 12 years. There was a general sentiment that the generational connect with the Odia language needed to be refreshed for continued proliferation and development.

That is why the recent three-day language conference organised by the Naveen Patnaik government was relevant. It did not just celebrate the antiquity and evolution of Odia, it also pushed the button for the future. Over 16 sessions, it brought together 100 scholars of the language from India and abroad. More importantly, it exposed school and college students to an assemblage of writers, providing them with the all-important self-confidence that is critical for a language to sustain and evolve.

Patnaik declared his government would soon chalk out a special language policy. The government has inked a pact with Jawaharlal Nehru University to establish of a centre to offer post-graduate programmmes in Odia studies, besides promoting research.