Work together to address southern states’ tax concerns

When Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah leads the ‘Chalo Delhi’ protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi today to highlight the “injustice” meted out to the southern states over their share of taxes, he hopes to transform it into a ‘South Tax Movement’. On this, Siddaramaiah has the support of the chief ministers of Kerala, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, who have closed ranks to claim that the southern states must preserve fiscal federalism.

Kerala is due to hold a similar protest on February 8, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan calling on all political parties to join the fight against the Centre. Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin has pledged support and accused the Centre of misusing its powers to “stifle” the states’ development.

According to Siddaramaiah, Karnataka has lost Rs 62,098 crore over the past four years, with tax devolution falling from 4.71 percent to 3.64 percent. The current tax share is formulated by the 15th Finance Commission—while all of the state GST goes to the states, the central GST is pooled by the Centre and 41 percent of it is divided among the states; this formula is periodically reviewed.