Tackle ragging cases with an iron hand

The menace of ragging in academic institutions has raised its ugly head again. At least 15 male students from classes 8 and 9 residing in a hostel of the Morarji Desai Residential School for Minorities in Koppal district of Karnataka were allegedly subjected to a severe form of ragging for 20 days by their seniors from class 10. All of them sustained injuries, including three who are admitted at a hospital with serious injuries to their private parts. The case became known when some of the affected students informed their parents.

At a time when students’ mental health issues are a matter of concern, ragging needs to be stringently put down. But for that, there needs to be close scrutiny by the school and college authorities, especially those in charge of residential institutions where these activities are likely to be more common. While the incidence of ragging in higher education institutions is higher, its practice in schools is particularly worrisome because the younger minds are more vulnerable to the impact. Victims of this menace are prone to psychological trauma that can persist lifelong—including cognitive changes, suicidal thoughts and behavioural and physical problems. Despite that, ragging continues in institutions across the country.

In December 2021, Union minister of state for education Annapurna Devi had informed the Lok Sabha that 2,790 complaints of ragging had been received from students since 2018. Action had been taken in 1,296 cases—just over 46 percent—which included 616 in which the accused students were let off, 620 students suspended and 17 rusticated. The University Grants Commission has laid down strict rules for institutions of higher learning to punish those participating in or abetting ragging, based on its severity. However, scrutiny is relatively lax in schools. Most cases go unreported due to fear among the juniors, and school authorities worrying about a blemish on their institution.

Ragging has no positive outcome whatsoever. It paves ways for sadistic acts by seniors on their juniors, unlike in defence training academies where ragging—colloquially called ragda (grind)—is aimed at toughening up the younger trainees mentally and physically under the watchful eyes of instructors. At a time when the education system is under revamp, the issue of ragging in schools and colleges needs to be seriously addressed and tackled with an iron hand.