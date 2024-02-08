TN tenements deserve better repairs, planning

In last year’s hit Tamil film Maaveeran, the hero and his family are evicted from a slum and forced to move into high-rise tenements constructed by the government. However, the tenements prove to be shoddily constructed, putting the lives of the residents at risk. For most viewers in Tamil Nadu, the plot point was clearly ripped from headlines, depicting the notorious K P Park tenements in Chennai that opened in 2021.

The 1,558 K P Park flats that house 7,790 people were found to have crumbling walls, water seepage, electricity and water issues although they were constructed as recently as 2018-19. At the time, the new DMK government had ordered an assessment to be done by IIT-Madras’s Centre for Urbanisation, Buildings and Environment (CUBE). The CUBE report assessed four blocks and found poor workmanship in plastering and other shortcomings that created fall and electrical hazards.

It recommended retrofits and repairs as well as periodic maintenance. Yet, the residents of these tenements say little has been remedied apart from some minor repairs. A TNIE spot report this week found pockmarked, eroding walls and water seepage in the tenements’ block G. Residents said they lived in fear of the building collapsing altogether. Unfortunately, they are not alone. Last November, TNIE reported on the shoddy construction of tenements on the outskirts of Chennai opened only four months earlier.