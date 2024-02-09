Spirit of federalism in southern tax demands

The recent protests by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala against New Delhi’s “step-motherly treatment” in tax-sharing have created an uproar. The three southern states have knocked on the Centre’s door, alleging discrimination in the allocation of federal funds. They have claimed that the distribution from the central kitty has weakened cooperative federalism.

They are demanding their rights, asking for their fair share in the devolution of taxes. The ruling dispensation in Tamil Nadu was livid when its request for Rs 37,000-crore aid following the December 2023 cyclone and floods fell on deaf ears. M K Stalin blamed the Centre, saying that it has curtailed the state’s authority over funds, education and law. Karnataka, which has been at loggerheads with the Centre ever since the new government was seated, claimed that New Delhi purposefully reduced the state's share of tax revenues. Kerala, which is facing a serious fund crunch, has squarely blamed it on the Centre’s discrimination.

The two industrialised states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are near the top of the tax collection chart, with Maharashtra taking the top slot. But they receive little in return, as most funds go to underdeveloped, populous states in the North. It is true that ever since GST has been introduced, state governments’ revenue sources have been choked. Most of them have ended up with lower-than-expected revenue growth, forcing them to borrow more to expand capital outlays.