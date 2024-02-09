Uttarakhand code may bring privacy issue back to SC

The Uniform Civil Code brought in by the Uttarakhand government appears not fully aligned with the spirit of the Supreme Court’s 2010 and 2013 orders that endorsed the right of unmarried couples to live together; the latter of the two rulings termed live-in relationships as “neither a crime, nor a sin”. The court asked the legislature to frame a suitable law to provide “adequate and effective protection, especially to the woman and children born out of live-in relationships”. The spirit behind the ruling was to provide a legal framework to safeguard the interests of the women and children in such relationships.

The Uttarakhand code, on the other hand, appears more focused on moral policing than providing protection to such couples. The bill requires a live-in couple to inform the registrar about their relationship within one month of moving in. The registrar would conduct an enquiry into the relationship seeking “additional information or evidence” from the partners or from any other person. The registrar is also tasked with informing the local police for record and the parents if either of the partners is found to be under the age of 21. By making the registration of such relationships compulsory, the Uttarakhand code may have intruded into the privacy of individuals, which the Supreme Court has recognised as a fundamental right.