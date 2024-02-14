Farmers’ stir points to larger issue of inadequate prices

Just when one thought that the BJP had everything sewn up—a groundswell of support for the Ram mandir at Ayodhya and numerous defections from the INDIA bloc—the farmers from Punjab and Haryana are on the move again, threatening to upset the government’s pre-poll calculations. The ‘Dilli Chalo’ march of over 200 farmer unions from Punjab is winding its way to the capital after talks with a trio of ministers broke down. Confrontation is in the air as the government has taken a hard line, preparing for security at Delhi’s borders with razor wires, tear gas and drones. It is apparent that an overhang of issues had been left to simmer even after the government withdrew the three farm laws in November 2021.

The farm laws came under unrelenting attack as they aimed to bypass the mandi system guaranteeing basic price support and farm loans in preference of a ‘free market’ for buying agricultural produce. Farmers feared that a creeping corporatisation by strong financial groups would leave them defenseless. The focus of the current agitation is to bring in legislation to support minimum support prices (MSP). The farmers’ leaders say this should be in line with the Swaminathan Commission report that recommended MSP should be raised to at least 50 percent above the weighted average cost of production. Though M S Swaminathan has been posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, the core of his farm formula is yet to be implemented.