Odisha vet strike needs swift government intervention

Animal care services in Odisha are in the middle of an escalating crisis, with veterinary doctors on mass leave for more than three weeks. Dispensaries have been almost shut, emergency services stand crippled, while operations of critical facilities under the various wings of the state’s fisheries and animal resources development department are in limbo. If unofficial reports are to be believed, over 9,000 animals have died in the absence of care during this period. So far as the plight of farmers, commercial farms as well as pet owners is concerned, the lesser said the better. For the dairy and poultry sectors in rural areas, the livelihood of lakhs is at stake.

Veterinary doctors have been seeking better avenues for promotion through cadre restructuring, a non-practice allowance which is prevalent in many other states apart from better diagnostic services at district-levels, round-the-clock service for farmers, and an overhaul of the animal resources department, which clearly needs more attention. Yet, the Naveen Patnaik government has not budged. The only meeting with the government the agitating veterinarians could manage after 25 days of strike was on Monday, which ended without a result. The veterinarians’ community feels it has been short-changed. Would the government have adopted a similar stoic stand had it been the general doctors or other medical practitioners? Even when private bus operators called for a strike a couple of months back, the state administration was in a frenzy to sort it out. Why this discrimination?