Governor's assembly snub ignores people’s will

Since the DMK returned to power in Tamil Nadu in May 2021, its founder C N Annadurai’s view of governors has been frequently quoted: a goat doesn’t need a beard, and a state doesn’t need a governor. While states, and governors, viewed as the Union government’s representatives, have had their tussles throughout independent India’s history, recent years have seen opposition-ruled states raising the allegation that the post has been more politicised than ever before.

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday again levelled this charge against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and said he would never be cowed down by such “childish behaviour”. The behaviour in question was Ravi’s unprecedented move to refuse to read the governor’s customary address, prepared by the government, in the state assembly.

The governor claimed he could not read the text as it contained misleading statements and facts, although he did not specify which statements were misleading or not factual. He said the House should not be a forum for “venting blatantly partisan political views”, a bewildering assertion regarding a space that is essentially political.