Governor's assembly snub ignores people’s will

Since the DMK returned to power in Tamil Nadu in May 2021, its founder C N Annadurai’s view of governors has been frequently quoted: a goat doesn’t need a beard, and a state doesn’t need a governor. While states, and governors, viewed as the Union government’s representatives, have had their tussles throughout independent India’s history, recent years have seen opposition-ruled states raising the allegation that the post has been more politicised than ever before.
Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday again levelled this charge against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and said he would never be cowed down by such “childish behaviour”. The behaviour in question was Ravi’s unprecedented move to refuse to read the governor’s customary address, prepared by the government, in the state assembly.
The governor claimed he could not read the text as it contained misleading statements and facts, although he did not specify which statements were misleading or not factual. He said the House should not be a forum for “venting blatantly partisan political views”, a bewildering assertion regarding a space that is essentially political.
However, he is right in stating that the Speaker’s comments against him in the House after his refusal—later expunged, but recorded in a Raj Bhavan statement—were unbecoming. Last year, the governor had skipped some portions of the address and added some extempore remarks; the House had adopted a resolution to take only the prepared text on the records, following which he walked out.
Several scholars have reflected on the intrinsic tension in a governor having to read a text prepared by the government. The governor could have opted to skip addressing the House rather than read a text—which had been shown to him in advance—that he disagreed with. Having agreed to make the address, his actions can only be viewed as vexatious at best and “blatantly partisan” at worst.
The House members are elected by the people, the ruling party is put in office by the people; flawed as our democracy may be, disrespecting the House and government is tantamount to disrespecting the people.
Tamil Nadu is not alone in its travails with troublesome governors. Punjab, Kerala and Telangana are in the same boat, making it obvious that at least some of the constitutional heads might be playing a political role. Repeatedly thwarting the will of the people is less a means of earning the electorate’s support, than one of extorting it.