Byju’s woes shows failure to adjust to post-covid reality

Troubled edtech firm Byju’s has been thrown a lifeline by disgruntled investors who have so far pledged to contribute $300 million to allow it to continue operations. The rights issue, expected to close by the end of the month, has valued the company at $200-250 million—a meltdown of about 95 percent from Byju’s peak valuation of $22 billion.

The bailout has come not a day too soon, but it may not be enough to reverse the downward trajectory. Byju’s has just vacated 4 lakh sq feet of prime commercial space in Bengaluru’s Prestige Tech Park to save Rs 4 crore in monthly rentals. The firm has also been served notice by Kalyani Developers for a rent default on another 5 lakh sq ft of office space.

Over the last few years, the company Think and Learn, founded by Byju Raveendran, has been steadily sinking. Creditors have taken over a Byju’s subsidiary in Singapore; other lenders have gone to court in Delaware in the US alleging the promoters had surreptitiously parked $533 million in an obscure hedge fund.

The company has not yet filed its 2022-23 results; it has only recently filed its 2021-22 financials. What it showed was that though the revenue increased to Rs 5,300 crore, the net loss surged 81 percent to Rs 8,245 crore, or about $1 billion. The company is struggling to pay salaries and incensed investors are now demanding the promoters’ exit.