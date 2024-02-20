Telugu poll wars on big screen too

As election fever grips Andhra Pradesh, the entertainment quotient of politics is on the rise too. No, we are not talking of the myriad debates on news channels—though, in the eyes of many, they are more entertaining than educative. Complementing politics is cinema. The ruling YSRC and opposition TDP are not only exchanging the choicest of epithets and mobilising supporters, but are also seeking to influence the electorate through the powerful medium of films.

We have at least four films that directly deal with the political players of the day. If Yatra 2, and director Ram Gopal Varma’s Vyooham and Sapatham show Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in a favourable light, the Amaravathi Files, ostensibly hopes to highlight the plight of farmers after the YSRC came to power in 2019. TDP supporters believe the latter will indirectly help their party.

The relationship between movies and politics is not new. It is as old as cinema itself. Lenin, Hitler, Hollywood, Bollywood and many of our regional film industries have all used the medium to manipulate public opinion. In the Telugu states, during matinee idol N T Rama Rao’s era, a few movies were made to discredit him. Do these political movies have the desired impact? They generate interest for sure but the outcome is not assured.