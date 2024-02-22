Follow Karnataka lead in recording snakebites

In a country with the highest number of snakebites in the world, a beginning has been made to improve surveillance of such reptilian attacks with an aim to improve treatment and save lives. It has happened with Karnataka—the state with the fifth highest number of snakebite cases annually— becoming the first state to declare snakebite a notifiable disease.

The move steps up surveillance at the state level to better inform policy decisions on the prevention, treatment and management of snakebites. This would help improve accuracy of snakebite reportage as it would mandate private and public hospitals to record each and every case. This, in turn, would help assess a more precise number of anti-venom vials needed, as well as map the regions and seasons in which snakebite cases are more common.

Although a good initiative that needs to be followed by other states too, it will be a major challenge. India hosts about 300 species of snakes, 60 among them known to be venomous, with the four most dreaded—the spectacled cobra, common krait (Bungarus caeruleus), saw-scaled viper (Echis carinatus) and Russell's viper (Daboia russelii)—causing nine out of every 10 snakebite deaths in the country. India reports at least half the snakebite cases across the world.