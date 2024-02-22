Govt, farmers need common ground to offset market whims

The government and farmers need to remain engaged to find a meeting ground on the minimum support price formula and the number of crops to be procured by the government. The government has shown flexibility by offering to include maize, cotton and pulses (tur, masoor and urad) among crops to be bought at the MSP. Farmers need to show similar flexibility by scaling down their demand for the 23 crops to be bought at the MSP.

The farmers demand that the MSP be calculated by the Swaminathan Commission’s formula of C2+50 percent (where the comprehensive production cost includes family labour and land rent). The government has offered the A2+FL+50 percent formula (production cost incurred in cash, such as expenses on seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, transportation, irrigation and electricity, plus family labour).

This new formula is an improvement on the current one as it offers to include the value of family labour into the input cost. It, however, does not include land rental and opportunity cost, which are part of the Swaminathan formula.

At the core of the standoff is the demand to ensure remunerative prices by controlling price fluctuation in the market. Farmers want the government to purchase their produce at a remunerative MSP and not leave them to face the market’s vagaries. In the current Rabi season, the prevailing price of mustard is lower than the government MSP.