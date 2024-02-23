Prevent home births without skilled help

It was a case of YouTube inspiration gone wrong. A 36-year-old woman and her newborn died in the capital of Kerala following a botched-up home birth, which her husband allegedly tried to carry out with the help of childbirth tips on YouTube.

The police have arrested the victim's husband, who insisted on denying his wife modern institutional care, on charges of murder and Penal Code section 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth). A detailed probe has been ordered to look into the complicity of others, particularly his first wife, who apparently assisted the failed delivery with the help of acupuncture techniques.

That two lives were lost despite the intervention of the state machinery makes the matter more complicated. It is learnt that ASHA workers and ward councillors had repeatedly requested the husband to take the victim to the hospital as she had had three caesarean births.

A doctor from the district medical office visiting them had insisted on institutional care. But the husband apparently refused to heed the advice and even prevented other health workers from entering the home. As Health Minister Veena George rightly said, the mother and child consigned to death by the husband is a “serious crime”.