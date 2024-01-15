Bengaluru’s clean image needs polishing

The Swachh list can be termed an index of urban governance, and also a comment on the political leadership. Though giving ranks and percentages may appear to be an academic and pedantic exercise, it does give the cities a shine and something to aspire for. The only two Karnataka cities in the top 100 are Mysuru at 27th position, which is disappointing, considering it had bagged top slot in 2016, while Hubballi-Dharwad at rank 87 comes as a big pleasant surprise. The dusty North Karnataka city was notorious for its filth and scavenging pigs. Quite obviously, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and other civic bodies are striving to improve the way they work, and also collaborating with private agencies and residents. Bengaluru, which had hit the headlines as ‘Garbage City’ in 2017 with mounds of waste and rats running wild, has truly upped its game. Its active and committed band of resident welfare associations have worked with the Palike to make a huge difference.

Now that Bengaluru has managed to get a hold on garbage management, and can also lay claim to being a ‘Smart City’, it should aspire to build a cleaner ecosystem which is free of plastic. Though there is a declared ban on plastic bags, it is only partially successful. Ending the plastic menace is half the cleanliness battle won. The other factors the city needs to improve are civic infrastructure, transparency, traffic management and public transport. It also needs a greener urban landscape. Only then can the IT capital thump its chest and proudly talk of turning Brand Bengaluru into a reality.