Distributive justice needs a fresh look with rising inequality

Just as the annual World Economic Forum jamboree kicked off at Davos in Switzerland, international charity Oxfam dropped its yearly bombshell on the state of global inequality. While the world’s five richest people—LVMH chief Bernard Arnault, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, investor Warren Buffet, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and Tesla CEO Elon Musk—have more than doubled their fortunes since 2020, 5 billion people have gotten poorer over the same period.

The five men are worth a combined $869 billion and the world will have its first trillionaire within a decade. But poverty will not be eradicated for another 229 years, the ‘Inequality Inc’ report cautioned.

In India, the good news from Niti Aayog is that the share of our population living in ‘multidimensional’ poverty seems to have fallen to 11.3 percent in 2022-23, from over 29 percent a decade ago.