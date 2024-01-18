Peace efforts should be redoubled as West Asia war spreads wider

The West Asia war between Israel and Hamas is spreading. The Iran-backed Houthi and Hezbollah militias have already joined the war. Israel has launched attacks on Lebanon and Syria to target these groups and the Hamas leaders based in these countries. The Houthis have taken the war to the Red Sea, one of the busiest shipping lanes of the world, by launching attacks on western commercial vessels. This has brought the US into the war. The US is leading an international patrol mission in the Red Sea to safeguard ships against attacks by the Houthis and has launched missile attacks in Iraq, Syria and Yemen to neutralise the Iran-backed militia groups. The war that was so far confined to West Asia with the players including Iran, Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, besides Israel and Palestine, has now arrived at the doorsteps of the Indian subcontinent with Iran and Pakistan launching missile attacks on each other.

Iran and Pakistan have had problems on their 900-km border for a long time. Both countries have accused each other of harbouring militants who have fomented trouble on the other side. Iran attacked Pakistan after nearly a hundred Iranians were killed by a bomb that exploded during an event in the memory of commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by the US in 2020. Iran blamed the Pakistan-based Jaish al-Adl group and launched missiles at the group’s hideout in Pakistani territory in Balochistan.