Siddu turns to faith for political battle

Living up to the reputation, he had even visited Chamarajanagar to defy the well-known jinx that chief ministers who visit the district lose power. But the politician’s stance has progressively changed with the passage of time—until his declaration on Monday during the inauguration of a Rama Sita Lakshmana temple that he is “not an atheist”. He also announced that he will visit the new temple in Ayodhya soon. His deputy D K Shivakumar has often said that the name ‘Siddaramaiah’ has ‘Ram’ in it, and ‘Shivakumar’ contains ‘Shiva’.

The Karnataka Congress leader’s declaration of his religious stand is an interesting comment on the political and religious change happening in the country. At a time many people are equating ‘secular’ with being ‘anti-Hindu’, politicians like Siddaramaiah are being compelled to declare their religious identity, especially with the Lok Sabha elections approaching.