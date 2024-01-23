Sony, Zee parting - a loss for the firms, gain for viewers

It was billed as the mother of mergers in the entertainment industry. But after many fits and starts, and extended deadlines, the deal has fallen through. Japan’s Sony Group on Monday called off its $10-billion merger with Zee Entertainment. Though the Sony notice says “the closing conditions to the merger were not satisfied” by Zee, it is well known that the impasse was mainly because of disputes on who will lead the merged entity. The two giants had penned an ‘intent to merge’ deal in December 2021, but the formal marriage kept getting pushed back. Initially, it was because of a SEBI investigation on Zee’s promoters; more recently, Sony rejected an earlier understanding that Zee’s Punit Goenka would head the new board.

The merger would have been a win-win. Sony has deep pockets, but has been struggling in India for a wider reach. On the other hand, Zee has a strong regional presence and one of the largest bouquets of channels. The break-up has, therefore, become a ‘loss-loss’ for the two. It comes at a time when Star-Disney is close to creating a behemoth with the Reliance Group. Sony and Zee will be struggling to compete on their own. Zee is in financial doldrums with few options for fresh funding—its net profit dipped sharply to just Rs 48 crore in 2022-23 from the previous year’s Rs 956 crore.