Jagan faces tougher test this time despite seats Rejig

YSRC chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appears to have drawn a few lessons from the recent electoral debacle of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao in Telangana. Despite the anti-incumbency headwind of two tenures, the latter chose to go to polls with more or less the same face and paid the price for it. Though Jagan is not exactly in the same boat, he has chosen to go in for a massive reorganisation as his first stint in power draws to a close this April, dropping several sitting legislators. It prompted three MPs to quit the party in protest. If reports are to be believed, Jagan could well drop 40-50 sitting MLAs.

This begs the question whether he is being overcautious or is concerned that anti-incumbency could deny him a second consecutive term. Whatever the case, the YSRC chief’s move makes clear a few things. First, he has neither depended on nor given powers to MLAs after his landslide victory in 2019. He believes his image and track-record in executing welfare schemes will help him retain power.