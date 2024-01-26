Job crisis must be an election issue

Thousands of Indians queuing up for jobs near the epicentre of a war raging thousands of kilometres away is a picture of sheer desperation. The job seekers standing in the bitter cold of Lucknow and Rohtak this week were hoping to get picked for the 10,000 construction jobs reportedly on offer in faraway Israel. These young men—clerks, drivers, shopkeepers and mechanics among them—could not find regular, well-paying jobs near home. It is the latest in a series of images that paints a grim picture of joblessness in the world’s most populous country. Tens of thousands of overqualified Indians have applied for a handful of government jobs on several occasions in the recent past.

On the face of it, the government’s latest Periodic Labour Force Survey tells a happy story—the unemployment rate in 2022-23 was at 3.2 percent, about half the 6 percent recorded in 2017-18. But a closer look reveals a bleaker picture—unpaid workers accounted for more than a third of the growth in India’s workforce since 2017-18. Azim Premji University’s latest State of Working India report offers a wider view. It shows how poorly paid most of the counted jobs are.