Blow to INDIA bloc as chameleon Nitish changes colour again

He is the quintessential potato in the curry that cannot be ignored. You can change other ingredients to add variety to the dish but not the tuberous vegetable. He effortlessly blended with the extreme left and the right - and others thrown in between - at various points in his long career to stay as chief minister. A new sabzi was cooked in Bihar’s political kitchen on Sunday with JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar walking out of the opposition INDIA bloc he helped galvanise and going back to the BJP alliance he dissed and ditched over a year ago. In the process, he lost and regained his chief ministerial job within a few hours. He is now a nine-time CM.

The curry was on slow fire ever since INDIA leaders Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal tossed up the idea of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as the face of the grouping, burying the ambition of Nitish to become the prime ministerial candidate of the opposition for good. Bihar is where the opposition looked rock solid with the potential of arresting the NDA sweep in the Lok Sabha polls and significantly denting its overall tally. Yet, INDIA’s leadership did not have the collective wisdom of ring-fencing its weakest link by massaging Nitish’s fickle ego to keep the bloc stable.