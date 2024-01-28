Manufacturing sector needs growth push

The government’s decision to confer Padma Bhushan on Young Liu, the chief executive officer of Foxconn, is an acknowledgment of the Taiwan-based company’s efforts to boost India’s Make in India initiative. And, Foxconn’s continued commitment to India is also testament to the government’s efforts towards making India a manufacturing hub.

The contribution of the manufacturing sector to the GDP has been stagnant at 15-17% for decades. No amounts of tax rebates or other incentives have been able to increase the manufacturing pie. The Narendra Modi government’s latest attempt at production-linked incentives (PLI) to manufacturing firms, however, seems to be working. The boost to mobile manufacturing in the country in the past couple of years is a direct result of the PLI scheme. Smartphone exports reached $11 billion in 2022-23 from almost nothing in the previous year. As of November 2023, smartphone exports crossed $9 billion with a few months left for 2023-24 to close the books.

Clearly, the PLI scheme has taken off well for smartphone manufacturing, even if people may question the level of value addition Indian mobile manufacturers are doing in the country. There are other areas like telecom instruments —where exports rose from $885 million in 2018-19 to $13 billion in 2022-23—which have benefited from the PLI Scheme. However, the longer-term impact of the scheme on other sectors (14 so far) would only be evident in the next 2-3 years.