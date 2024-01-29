Contain indiscipline at Calcutta High Court with an iron hand

A dramatic takedown in the Calcutta High Court brought the higher judiciary under a cloud last week and forced Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to suo motu set up a five-member Constitution bench to stem the rot. Judicial impropriety was written all over it as a single-judge bench of the high court not only overruled a decision of a two-member bench, but also indulged in name-calling. That the matter under consideration involved accusations of graft against the ruling party in West Bengal made the case all the more spicy. It all began with Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordering a CBI probe into an alleged medical seat scam using fake ST certificates in West Bengal. Hours later, a two-member bench headed by Justice Soumen Sen stayed the order saying all cases need not go to the CBI. Shortly thereafter, Justice Gangopadhyay not only took the extraordinary step of ignoring the stay and restoring his CBI probe order, but also accused Justice Sen of political tilt towards the ruling Trinamool Congress.