Sinner ushers in a refreshing change

For a period of time, men’s tennis continued to dance to the tunes of the triumvirate of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. One of them has retired, another is seemingly on his last legs, while the third, the Serb, is finally showing signs of slowing down. The Australian Open, which has usually been Djokovic’s playground for the last 15 years or so, saw a new champion—Jannik Sinner, who took down Daniil Medvedev over five sets. For a long time, the big three had been the sport’s natural order. But Nadal (22), Djokovic (24) and Federer (22) won so many and for so long that multiple generations have lost out from owning the sport’s biggest stages.

We are beginning to witness the start of a new cycle in tennis. Or so it seems. Carlos Alcaraz, who has already won two majors, and Sinner could be part of the sport’s next storied rivalry. Alcaraz, still only 20, has the game, temperament and style to take the sport to new heights with Sinner, the Italian who is two years his senior. It has long been held that one of them could be the next big thing in men’s tennis and it is wonderful to see both stepping up to the plate at the same time. They have split three of the latest majors. Sinner beat Alcaraz en route the title in Melbourne. This is how a baton is passed from the greats to the next generation. However, Djokovic is still world number one and is in no mood to relinquish. So the next few months will define whether this is the beginning of the end of the Big Three, as well as the start of a new rivalry.