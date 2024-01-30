Embrace AI and use it wisely to transform

From deepfakes of celebrities to the tumultuous career path of ChatGPT pioneer Sam Altman, artificial intelligence (AI) has been hogging headlines for some time. And its own appearance on usage frequency maps—one of the first functions it revolutionised—is only set to zoom. New technology throws up big hopes, but also the fear that there are demons hidden in the small print. The big debate raging is whether AI is a tool mainly harnessed by a few tech giants, and that the Global South might ultimately lose out. OpenAI, which crafted ChatGPT, has Microsoft as it majority stakeholder. The seven Big Tech firms including Meta and Apple have added an eye-watering $4.6 trillion to their market values since November 2022, when ChatGPT launched. But for India, AI could mean a serious loss of jobs and a chunk of the lucrative Western marketplace.

For the US and Europe, always short of skilled manpower, AI is already proving to be a huge boon. However, for India and similarly placed economies burdened by unemployment, the worry that many will lose their jobs to AI is real. The recent waves of retrenchment in ed-tech firms and in digital ecommerce outfits such as Flipkart and Swiggy have rung alarm bells. Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari rightly pointed out that AI-engineered ‘driverless’ cars may be welcome in labour-shortage economies; but what sense does it make for India to take away the jobs of thousands of drivers?