Court crackdown on suspect drugs welcome

Following the course laid down by the Supreme Court against misleading medical claims by the Baba Ramdev-promoted Patanjali Ayurved, the Delhi High Court has now directed the company to take down claims that allopathy was responsible for lakhs of deaths during the Covid pandemic. The court has also ordered the withdrawal of claims that Patanjali’s Coronil tablet was a ‘cure’ against the virus. Justice Anup Bhambani of the Delhi High Court has said Patanjali’s medical claims were in “flagrant violation” of the licence terms issued by the Ayush ministry. Perhaps taking a cue from the courts, the health ministry has now galvanised into action and started cracking down on lookalike and soundalike brands.

The practice of branding medicines with similar-sounding names is often used as a sales gimmick, but the confusion it creates can have dangerous consequences. Olvance, for instance, is a brand of anti-hypertensive drug olmesartan, which can be mixed up with Oleanz, a branded version of anti-psychotic olanzapine. Only those brands that have been approved by the regulator and uploaded on the government portal can now be marketed. The director general of health has urged the Indian patent office to tighten surveillance of pharmaceutical products.