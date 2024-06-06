Fortify fiscal Federalism, heal North-South cleave

The Lok Sabha verdict has brought back Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to pole positions in the country’s governance. This will go a long way in strengthening the federal polity and make decision-making more democratic. The composition of the new government is sure to take the country on a path of consensus politics. The last 10 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule witnessed a growing unease among states, especially those ruled by the opposition parties. States complained about not receiving a fair share from the divisible pool of taxes and claimed that fiscal federalism has collapsed.

Earlier this year, all the ministers of Karnataka led by chief minister Siddaramaiah staged a dharna in New Delhi in protest against the alleged non-disbursal of the state’s dues. Other states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have also complained and protested against the alleged denial of their dues under central schemes. They have also flagged the Centre’s tight control on their borrowing limits and lack of adequate support in times of disasters. These issues need to be handled with political maturity, of which there will be no dearth in the government that is set to assume power.