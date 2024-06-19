Sluggish job creation in informal sector is cause for concern

India’s informal sector—the non-corporatised micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) – is at the very heart of the country’s pulsating economy. More importantly, it provides the bulk of the country’s jobs. It is therefore significant that this sector added only 11.7 million workers in the October 2022-September 2023 period after the pandemic, taking the sector’s total count to 109.6 million.

What is worrisome is that the employment level is still below the pre-pandemic count, as the National Statistical Office’s survey of ‘unincorporated sector enterprises’ revealed. The previous round of the survey, conducted between July 2015 and June 2016, showed 111.3 million workers employed by this sector.

Considering 90 percent of India’s workforce are employed in the informal sector, either self-employed or in small units, and it produces 50 percent of the country’s GDP, the sluggish growth is not good news. It must be remembered that workers in formal employment (defined by the ILO as jobs that provide at least one social benefit like pension), account for only 9.7 percent of India’s workforce, or 47.5 million.