Government must upgrade NTA infrastructure, act swiftly against delinquents

The controversy surrounding the conduct of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination by the government-controlled National Testing Agency (NTA) and the cancellation of University Grants Commission’s National Eligibility Test have brought into focus grave systemic flaws and threatens to undermine the credibility of the education system. After initially denying any wrongdoing, the government has admitted the lapses brought to light by the aspirants. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that “some irregularities” have been found and has promised strict action against those responsible.

The NTA is responsible for conducting crucial examinations such as the JEE, NEET, UGC-NET and CMAT. There have been problems galore in the way they have been conducted over the last few years. At the 2019 NEET exams, students complained of ambiguous and erroneous questions. The NTA had to release a revised answer key after admitting to some mistakes. At the 2020 JEE Main exams, the NTA faced technical glitches. In 2020, the UGC-NET aspirants found errors in the question papers and answer keys.