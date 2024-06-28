Heed RBI’s warning on rising household debt, falling savings

The latest round of banking stress tests confirm that bad loans will likely settle at a multi-year low of 2.5 percent this fiscal, provided there is no fresh trouble.

According to RBI’s Financial Stability Report released Thursday, bad loans as a proportion of overall loans touched a 12-year low of 2.8 percent in 2023-24, but could rise to 3.4 percent under severe stress.

As for sectors, agriculture saw the highest impairment ratio in the previous fiscal, while retail loans saw an across-the-board reduction in gross non-performing assets (NPAs). The industrial sector, too, saw its asset quality improve across multiple sub-sectors. A key indicator of asset quality, the ratio of special mention accounts—where payments are overdue by 60-90 days—is showing relatively low levels of potential impairments. On balance, domestic financial conditions are buttressed by healthy balance sheets across financial institutions, improving asset quality, adequate provisioning and robust earnings.

It’s heartening that banks have enough capital buffers to overcome any macroeconomic shock, while their earnings remain robust. In other words, the Indian banking system is well-positioned to spur credit growth. However, it’s the demand that needs to pick up pace. While the growth in the services sector, especially in retail loans, seems unstoppable, a rise in industrial credit remains elusive.