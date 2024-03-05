Better cover needed for those working in risk zones abroad

Wars, conflicts, and labour shortage have created risky jobs around the world; and, unfortunately, Indians too have become cannon fodder in the recruitment game. Gangs promising lucrative salaries have been luring our youth for what they believe are jobs as ‘helpers’ in Moscow. What is emerging, though, is these young people are being shipped to the Ukraine frontline, given basic training, and forced to fight alongside the Russian army.

Desperate phone calls have revealed that many have been injured or even killed; while those trapped in Russia are pleading with the government to bring them home. Another batch of Indian emigres has been lured to Israel, where black-listed Palestinians are now being replaced on menial jobs by Indians and Filipinos. In recent Hezbollah strikes in Israel, three Indians have been killed in two separate incidents.

Another example of the tragic devaluation of Indian lives is Taiwanese labour minister Hsu Ming-Chun seeking workers from Christian pockets in the northeast who, she said, had “the looks and dietary habits similar to those in Taiwan”. Narrowing down the search for manpower to ‘looks’ and ‘dietary habits’ smacks of sheer racism.