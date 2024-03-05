Visa delays for players nothing but foul play

Last week, there was a distressing appeal on social media. It was pertaining to players not receiving any updates about their Canadian visas before the candidates, an elite chess event (it begins in the first week of April). Visa issues have been repeating in worrying regularity, an indication that the issuance is turning more political than ever.

“Regrettably, players from various countries worldwide, who submitted their visa applications [a] few months ago, have not yet received any updates on their status. With only a month remaining till the FIDE Candidates Tournament, there are grave concerns about the timely arrival of the players to Toronto,” the world chess body FIDE had posted on X.

They were concerned and even threatened to shift if something was not done urgently. This time Canada is hosting both the Open and women’s categories. Among the affected were at least four Indians including R Praggnanandhaa and sister R Vaishali. Five Indians have qualified.

Things get complicated for Indians because of the much-publicised strained diplomatic ties between India and Canada over the killing of a pro-Khalistan Sikh Canadian citizen on its soil. There is less than a month for the event to begin, but since 10 days are required to issue a visa after formalities are complete, Indian players and coaches are a worried lot.