Curb threats with cybersecurity, not political pow-wows

It is a serious issue that some of the top men in the Karnataka government—Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara, besides some senior police officials—received email threats about 24 hours after the March 1 Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru. Even if it is a hoax, it needs attention.

The threat describes the cafe blast as a “movie trailer” for larger blasts to follow targeting buses, trains, taxis, temples, hotels and public areas throughout Karnataka if the state government does not pay $2.5 million. But the mail—from the account shahidkhan10786@protonmail.com—does not mention to whom the payment is to be made, although it specifies a mail ID “for further communication”, shahidkhan11786@protonmail.com. The mail was made public only on March 5, three days after it was sent, indicating the government’s serious view of the threat.

Its timing soon after the previous day’s blast cannot be ignored. The Lok Sabha polls are about two months away. And the new Congress government in Karnataka has just settled in. There are political elements who would look to gain from portraying weak governance over an apparently poor law and order situation that presents an “atmosphere of strife”, reflecting poorly on the ruling party in the state.