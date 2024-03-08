Increase women in workforce to keep jobless rate low

Adding to the recent trend of positive economic news, it was announced that India’s unemployment rate fell to 3.1 percent in 2023. The improved employment scenario comes close on the heels of higher-than-anticipated GDP growth, confirming the historical belief that jobs and growth go hand in hand.

Curiously, the National Statistics Office walked an extra mile releasing jobs data for the calendar year—a first in its history—as against the tradition of publishing data for the July-June year. If the high unemployment rate ahead of the 2019 general elections led to a contentious debate with the government tossing it in the bin, the latest dispatch coming just before 2024 elections will likely be showcased as a major accomplishment.

A decade ago, Narendra Modi ran for prime minister with the promise of creating 10 million jobs every year. While he is yet to make good of the promise, it’s certain that job creation will remain one of the key poll planks. One of the notable data points in the latest unemployment numbers is the reduced gap between the labour force and the workforce.