Odisha kidney disease spurt needs closer study

Four years back, the Regional Medical Research Laboratory in Bhubaneswar, a top facility under the Indian Council of Medical Research, carried out a study in Cuttack district’s Narasinghpur block in Odisha to understand the consistent pattern of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) burden among the local population.

From a sample of 2,978 people who were screened, at least 14 percent were diagnosed with kidney disease. This belt in Odisha by the Mahanadi river has had a high incidence of CKD for more than a decade. However, what has now run the alarm bells is that neighbouring Dhenkanal district could be emerging as another hotspot.

The study looked at over 4,000 kidney patients from the last seven years to find that half of them belonged to Dhenkanal district alone. In terms of the non-communicable disease burden, CKD has been a challenge India has grappled with.

According to a reply given in parliament, the country’s CKD burden increased 5.6 percent between 1990 and 2017. A Lancet study in 2020 suggested that out of the 697 million CKD cases across the globe in 2017, India alone accounted for 115 million, next only to China.