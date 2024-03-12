SC to the rescue: electoral bonds data here and now

The Supreme Court must be commended for dismissing an application by the State Bank of India seeking time till June 30 to furnish details of the buyers and beneficiaries of electoral bonds. The five-judge bench had earlier struck down the electoral bonds scheme as ‘unconstitutional’. It had rightly held that the anonymity of donors and their political party beneficiaries impinged on the public's right to information.

The judges also directed the SBI to come forth with the data by March 6, and called on the Election Commission to publish it on its website by March 13. The SBI’s argument that accessing the data was “time-consuming” due to anonymity protocols surrounding the donors was held to be untenable -- its acceptance would have had the effect of negating the original order, whose essence was that crucial information relating to election financing cannot be kept from the public till after the Lok Sabha polls.

The SBI was expected to act as a neutral vendor for the scheme. However, its conduct has raised serious doubts about the bank’s adherence to well-defined norms of financial propriety. In all, Rs 16,518 crore was collected through 22,217 bonds. In a digital world, the information of who purchased these bonds and their face value can be accessed by the bank with the press of a button.