Boxing needs push to secure Olympic berths

Boxers are known to get knocked down and then stagger up on their feet. Their indomitable spirit never lets them quit. Somehow, that spirit seems to be missing in Indian boxing, especially in the men’s sport, at the moment. The contingent is back from one of their worst shows in recent times. If the sport was riding a wave thanks to the lofty heights scaled by Olympic and world championship medallists Vijender Singh and Mary Kom, it’s almost at a nadir now.

The men’s team had a torrid time at the Olympic qualifiers in Italy, with most getting eliminated in the first round. Though some of the matches were close, it was not an excuse for failing to secure Olympic quotas; that too after so much support from all stakeholders—the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), Sports Authority of India (SAI) and several non-governmental agencies.

To put things in perspective, the erstwhile Indian Amateur Boxing Federation used to take overdrafts and loans to send boxers for international exposure trips and competitions. Though most of the expenses were reimbursed, the federations were not as healthy as they are now.