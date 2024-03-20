BRS shifts may alter Telangana poll-scape

Permutations and combinations are changing fast in the political landscape of Telangana just before the Lok Sabha elections. Though switching parties ahead of polls is common, it seems the ongoing defections in the state could have serious implications. At the receiving end is former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s BRS, which is finding it tough to keep its flock together. Several important leaders from the party have jumped ship either to the BJP or the Congress, unwilling to contest on behalf of the pink party.

This setback is understandable after the BRS lost the assembly polls. However, the problem is that the migratory birds are creating the perception that the battle ahead is mainly between the ruling Congress and the BJP. The saffron party, which inexplicably retreated in the assembly polls, appears to be gaining steam. Adding to this, for the first time, no one from the first family of BRS is likely to be in the fray. It betrays a fear that is percolating down to the lower rungs.

The saga of former Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh perfectly encapsulates the current situation. BRS activists had to physically intervene and clash with BJP cadre to prevent him from walking over to the other side. It is unlikely he will stay put anyway. But it shows which way the wind is blowing. The fight is clearly between the BJP and the Congress to capture a lion’s share of the BRS vote bank. It is ironic, since the difference between the Congress and the BRS in the assembly polls was just about 2 percent. That the BJP is now aiming for 12 of the state’s 17 Lok Sabha seats indicates it’s gearing up to nudge the BRS and emerge as the main opposition party. It had won four Lok Sabha seats in 2019 with around 20 percent vote share.

For the Congress, especially Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, this election will be a litmus test. A lot depends on Revanth turning on his magic against the BJP, which is heavily counting on Narendra Modi’s popularity. It is already going to town with ‘Modi ki guarantee’ and ‘Ramji ki prasad’. Revanth has been making the right moves since forming the government, but water and power issues, if not addressed, can dash his hopes of a sweep. If he fails to win big, it might dent his party’s prospects at the Centre.