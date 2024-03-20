Ombudsman for aviation will be a welcome move

The civil aviation ministry is seriously considering setting up an ombudsman for the industry for quick disposal of complaints and disputes with airlines and airports. Given the high level of consumer dissatisfaction, this would indeed be welcome. Airlines have their own internal complaint redress processes. There is also the aviation ministry’s AirSewa helpline. However, these forums have not been able to address the large volume of grievances. The industry has seen an increasing duopoly, with IndiGo and the now the Tata-owned Air India dominating the skies. Reduced competition has pushed air fares to new highs, even as the quality of services has declined.

Among the biggest concerns are delays in flight schedules. Lack of airworthy planes and congestion at airports have made delayed departures almost endemic, taking a serious toll especially on business travellers. If it’s the airline’s fault, shouldn’t it compensate the consumer? Flyers also find themselves forced to pay for ‘extras’ that normally should be rolled into the ticket price. For instance, at the time of web check-in, passengers are charged for ‘choosing their seats’. The threshold for ‘free’ luggage has been reduced over the years to 15 kg—a ploy to impose a charge on ‘excess’ baggage. Refunds for cancellations or charges for schedule changes are an area of big disputes, too.

When passengers pay exorbitant sums for a flight, they have a right to basic services. If there is a default, the consumer must be compensated. High penalties also work as a deterrent for airlines and airports from messing up. But who is to bell the cat? The consumer affairs ministry has been proposing an ombudsman for the aviation industry for over a year now, and it is high time it is implemented. The introduction of an ombudsman in the banking sector has worked wonders.

Disputes raised by consumers are settled in a one-month window and ‘deficiency of service’ attracts deterrent fines. Ombudsmen for insurance and electricity supply have also had a measure of success. Aviation across the world is facing a 40-50 percent increase in consumer complaints related to cancelled flights and lost baggage, though in most countries it is still the general consumer ombudsmen who are tasked to fast-track these disputes. If India sets up an aviation ombudsman, it may be the first country to do so. However, logistics could become a nightmare because of the sheer volume of disputes.