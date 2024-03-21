Tamil Nadu faces a four-cornered Lok Sabha contest

The alliances have been formed, pacts sealed and campaigning begun in earnest in Tamil Nadu, which will see a four-cornered race in the upcoming parliamentary polls. The DMK-led bloc embarks on its campaign with allies who have contested multiple elections together, thereby ensuring smoother coordination at the ground level.

However, after nearly three years in power in the state, the front also faces some degree of anti-incumbency. Its governance has not been without controversy or complaints; law and order, management of disasters, corruption allegations and nepotism are some of the issues its opponents will raise to target the ruling party.

Cognisant of these sentiments, the DMK has dropped six sitting MPs and convinced its ally, the Congress, to change some of the seats from which it contested the last time. On paper, the DMK alliance, touted as an ideological one, seems well placed, especially given the likely split in the opposition votes.

The split is likely to occur as the BJP and the AIADMK parted ways, and have formed separate fronts with smaller parties. The BJP-led NDA managed to secure the support of the PMK, which has long maintained a 5 percent vote share and has deep pockets of support in the northern parts of Tamil Nadu.