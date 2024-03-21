Tamil Nadu faces a four-cornered Lok Sabha contest

The alliances have been formed, pacts sealed and campaigning begun in earnest in Tamil Nadu, which will see a four-cornered race in the upcoming parliamentary polls. The DMK-led bloc embarks on its campaign with allies who have contested multiple elections together, thereby ensuring smoother coordination at the ground level.
However, after nearly three years in power in the state, the front also faces some degree of anti-incumbency. Its governance has not been without controversy or complaints; law and order, management of disasters, corruption allegations and nepotism are some of the issues its opponents will raise to target the ruling party.
Cognisant of these sentiments, the DMK has dropped six sitting MPs and convinced its ally, the Congress, to change some of the seats from which it contested the last time. On paper, the DMK alliance, touted as an ideological one, seems well placed, especially given the likely split in the opposition votes.
The split is likely to occur as the BJP and the AIADMK parted ways, and have formed separate fronts with smaller parties. The BJP-led NDA managed to secure the support of the PMK, which has long maintained a 5 percent vote share and has deep pockets of support in the northern parts of Tamil Nadu.
This is a morale booster for the party, which is invested in becoming an alternative to the Dravidian majors, as evidenced by the prime minister’s multiple visits to the state in recent weeks. Its goal is undoubtedly to win at least a couple of seats while emerging as the state’s second largest party in terms of vote share.
However, its erstwhile ally, the AIADMK, cannot be so easily written off. Although it enters the poll season without strong allies, it will not be so willing to cede its space to the BJP. While the main goal for the AIADMK is victory in the 2026 assembly elections, a respectable performance in the parliamentary polls is essential to keep its hat in the race.
The last contender is the Tamil nationalist party, Naam Tamilar Katchi, which garnered a vote share of 6.89 percent in the 2021 elections and has found favour among younger voters. Whether it may win a seat or not, its presence will undeniably be a factor in at least some constituencies.