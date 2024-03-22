Asteroid Bennu sample boosts ET life theory

The detection of some building blocks of life in the samples from asteroid Bennu brought to Earth could boost the theory of panspermia, which suggests that life exists throughout the universe and is distributed in different stellar systems by space dust, meteoroids, asteroids and comets.

The theory argues that life did not originate on Earth, but was seeded with life’s building blocks by these ‘carriers’ that crashed into our planet. Asteroid Bennu crashing into Earth is said to be a 1:2,700 probability. Meanwhile, NASA’s OSIRIS-Rex mission reached Bennu in 2020 and collected samples, which were stored in a protected capsule that was precision-dropped in the Utah desert in the US on September 24, 2023.

While initial studies indicated the presence of life’s building blocks in the samples, a clearer picture emerged when the findings were presented at the recent Lunar and Planetary Science Conference in Texas. The samples contain glycine, which is known as the simplest amino acid and an important ingredient of proteins, besides water-bearing minerals such as magnetite, sulphites, olivine and carbonates—considered to be essential components of life’s building blocks.