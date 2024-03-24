Kejriwal could hope to do an Imran in Lok Sabha polls

In what appeared to be a set piece of power play ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in a case of money laundering in the liquor policy scam. Some of the other set pieces were the arrests of the then Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and BRS leader K Kavitha, besides the ongoing CBI action against the Trinamool’s Mahua Moitra, the reopening of the 2G scam by the Delhi High Court, the alliance with the TDP in Andhra Pradesh, and the BJP becoming the third pole in Tamil Nadu politics, cobbling together an alliance.

The central law enforcement agencies appear to be the executing arm for most of the set pieces though the timing may have come from elsewhere. The apparent aim is to create a differentiator before the public eye between the ‘clean’ BJP and the ‘corrupt’ opposition INDIA bloc to draw closer to the 370 jackpot. But, the recent data dump of electoral bonds showed major parties across the spectrum, including the BJP, the Congress and the AAP, getting questionable funds that could easily be linked to quid quo pros.