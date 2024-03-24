There should be no place for racism in art

Art has no boundaries or laws. It transcends the rules and irrespective of gender, race, religion, or class. Yet, it is regrettable that artists themselves seek to create an impression that their art is not for all and attempt to build walls. An example is the despicable comments passed by Kerala-based dancer Kalamandalam Sathyabhama against a fellow dancer from the state, which set off a debate.

Indirectly referring to Mohiniyattam dancer R L V Ramakrishnan without naming him, Sathyabhama said he has the “colour of a crow” and men who perform the dance form should be fair-skinned. “Even the mother who gave birth to him cannot bear his looks,” she said in an interview to a YouTube channel and then stood by her comments when faced with backlash.

While Sathyabhama’s views deserve thorough condemnation, the fact is they are reflective of the deep-rooted sense of casteism, classism, and racism prevalent in Kerala’s cultural society that claims to be progressive but is yet to let go of the feudal mindset. Not long back, acclaimed filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan had to resign as chairman of K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts after students alleged caste discrimination by its director.