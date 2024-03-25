Interstate alliance to track animals laudable

In a first, three southern states—Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala—have come together to chalk out plans for ensuring a harmonised coexistence with wildlife.

The forest departments of the states have decided to work together to avoid human-animal conflict, prevent poaching and protect the flora and fauna. They will also coordinate to track animal migration, map zones of known human-animal conflict, and increase joint intervention efforts. The agreement was inked during a meeting of the forest ministers of Karnataka and Kerala and officials of the three states in Mysuru last week.

The states have also decided to undertake simultaneous surveys to find out changes to the animal populations. The surveys will be used to devise measures to protect the fauna. Noted environmentalist Madhav Gadgil has called for strict measures, including regulated hunting as an essential step.

This is precisely the need of the hour, as an unprecedented increase in animal attacks has led to the loss of many lives, which in turn has led to volatile situations on the fringes of forests in all these states.

Wildlife experts have always been calling for more effective measures to tackle human-animal conflict. And lack of interstate coordination had been pointed out as a major hindrance in tracking animal movements. The loss of many lives could have been avoided had there been better coordination among forest departments in tracking radio-collared animals. So it is imperative that the three states ensure technology and expertise sharing, too. Better coordination among forest departments and sharing of information on animal movements and forest destruction are essential to ensure a peaceful coexistence.

The agreement is truly laudable. We know wild animals know no boundaries and cross state borders in search of food and water. Experts have pointed out a slew of reasons for the rising human-wildlife conflicts that include habitat loss, rapid urbanisation, poaching and decreasing resources. These are issues that bedevil all Indian states. Hence, these three states can set an example in the sort of interstate cooperation that is urgently needed in all regions of the country. We owe ourselves such measures to ensure that our biospheres stay safe and there is equilibrium between man and the wild.