Hardik booing unlike Indian cricket fans

On Sunday, there was an unfamiliar incident during the match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at Ahmedabad. Unfamiliar because it is not usually associated with Indian cricket—booing, though there are exceptions. But it has not been seen in franchise cricket the way it is prevalent, say, in European football.

Some of us may remember that a pig’s head was thrown at Luis Figo after he moved to Real Madrid from Barcelona in the early 2000s. The football world is strewn with such incidents of hooliganism and atavistic rituals. Yet, despite the IPL being 17 years old, there has hardly been any booing or lewd gesture thrown at players by opposing fans.

That’s why it was a surprise when the Ahmedabad crowd booed Hardik Pandya as the Mumbai Indians captain walked in for the toss. Booing is not unheard of in cricket, but it’s rare. It’s simply because fans identify a player with the national team first, before the club. Stars are cheered irrespective of their franchise allegiance. Take this season’s first match, where Virat Kohli was loudly cheered when he was in the Chennai Super Kings den.