Telangana bugging case renews call for better oversight

A serious issue that was flying under the radar in Telangana till recently swung to the centre of the political battlefield this week. About a fortnight ago, a deputy superintendent of police at the state’s Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) was arrested for allegedly tapping the phones of a large number of people. By some accounts, he was eavesdropping on around 1,200 people from different walks of life including politics.

On Tuesday, former minister K T Rama Rao of the BRS, during whose time in power the phone-taps are said to have been ordered, urged current Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to order a probe, even as several Congress and BJP leaders claimed their phones had been tapped.

The remand report of D Praneeth Rao, the accused DSP who had been at the SIB since 2016, reads like the script of a riveting intelligence drama. He apparently had two rooms equipped with 17 computers exclusively for his use, with servers located in different places. Following the change of guard in the state, he allegedly destroyed the hard drives and threw away the pieces in Anantagiri forest.